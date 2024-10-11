Artise Maame has followed up her debut song Waye Twan which became an instant viral hit with a new record

The new song features her son Ogidibrown who introduced her to music

The new song has garnered significant traction on social media as fans review her lyrics

Ghanaian woman Artise Maame who went viral with her Guinness World Record chew-a-thon attempt has released a new song.

The song Tame Awu comes after her critically acclaimed debut virsl hit Waye Twan featuring her son Ogidibrown.

Artise Maame Photo source: Facebook/OgidiBrown

Source: Facebook

Ogidibrown who introduced her to music is a renonwed arttise and music executive who was part of the early success of artistes like Fameye.

The new single Tame Awu is currently out on streaming sites. A snippet she shared on special media garnered significant traction on social media.

Artise Maame cracks ribs after GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Artise Maame, who embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chew-a-thon, had opened up about how she almost lost her life practising for her attempt. She talked about how her jaws ached from practising for two weeks ahead of the official attempt and how she came down with hypoglycemia, which led to her getting hospitalised.

Source: YEN.com.gh