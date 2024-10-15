Agradaa has shed more light on her issues with Reverend Owusu Bempah after their fallout

The televangelist tagged Owusu Bempah as ungrateful and shared how she fruitlessly worked for her senior colleague

Her outbursts recounting how she has endured years of pain, disrespect and neglect from Owusu Bempah have surfaced online

Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly Nana Agradaa, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, has shared her frustrations with Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Agradaa and Owusu Bempah have a long-standing feud, which landed the former in hot waters with the police.

It's still unclear what caused the fallout between the two religious leaders. In a series of recent videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa painfully tagged Owusu Bempah as ungrateful as she recounted her many gestures towards him.

Agradaa established that she used to leverage her now-defunct Thunder TV to rally behind Owuu Bempah in his scuffle with Opambour.

Despite her efforts, the angry Agradaa established that the renowned religious leader orchestrated the downfall of her TV station and other businesses.

In a recent live interaction, Agradaa issued a warning to Owusu Bempah's cronies peddling falsehoods about her.

"People asked me what I wanted from Owusu Bempah. If I am fighting my spiritual fight and you don't understand, keep quiet. If you come at me, I'll retaliate. Allow me to enjoy my marriage."

Fans react to Agradaa's outbursts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agradaa's latest rants about her fallout with Owusu Bempah.

🧙‍♀️HATE NOT A SORCERER🧙‍♂️ wrote:

"E be today I believe this woman is street smart and a great schemer 💯💯 cus she said the true code of conduct of high level secret dealings 😂😂😂"

baacirahinatusull said:

"Remember Jesus and Judas, beautiful queen ignore them, they're jealous of you.enjoy your church and marriage.God dey for you 24/4"

thomaskofikorsah remarked:

but seriously u have been through alot of things in this country oh

Fidi baby added:

I need to have a DNA with this woman👌😂😂me suban s3 no dodo😍❤️😂😂

Agradaa speaks about Owusu Bempah's propesy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had weighed in on Owusu Bempah's recent prophecy about former President John Mahama.

She warned Owusu Bempah about his presidential prophecy and established that he would be held accountable if his claims turned out to be untrue.

