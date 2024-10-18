Shatta Wale's mansion filled with numerous luxury vehicles went viral as he marked his 40th birthday

In a video shared by GH Kwaku, the compound boasted expensive cars including a yellow Lamborghini Urus

Shatta Wale had a simple birthday party at his residence which saw Medikal and other affiliates attending

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale went viral on social media as a video of his mansion filled with expensive cars made the rounds during his 40th birthday celebration.

The footage, shared by blogger GH Kwaku, gave fans a look at the musician’s impressive car collection.

Shatta Wale's compound filled with cars goes viral. Photo source: gh_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Among the cars seen in Shatta Wale’s compound was his bright yellow Lamborghini Urus, a standout in the collection.

Also parked on his property were a Range Rover, Mercedes Benz GLE, and several other high-end vehicles, showing the artiste’s lavish lifestyle.

Despite the flashy cars, Shatta Wale’s birthday celebration itself was a simple event.

He hosted a small gathering at his residence, with close friends and industry associates in attendance. Rapper Medikal, a known friend of Shatta Wale, was one of the guests present.

Shatta Wale's compond impresses fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after footage of Shatta Wale's cars circulated.

donflick_2 said:

"the king is 23years today Happy, happy birthday great warrior, may all ur enemies be put to shame, longlyf"

richdabarber2 commented:

"I love @shattawalenima too much but I never chop his money before the day i will chop his money i will tattoo the amount on my hand"

ynwblack2 said:

"He bought a Lamborghini urus and also bought Maali a Range Rover and today too he bought a Excalade chale Shatta wale is the greatest of all time (GOAT) of both Ghana and Africa pahpahpah SM TO DE WRLD"

Stonebwoy celebrates Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy was one of the people who celebrated Shatta Wale on his birthday despite their rivalry.

YEN.com.gh reported that the dancehall musician shared a funny tweet to mark Wale's new age.

Shatta Wale celebrated his 40th birthday in style on October 17, 2024, with celebs wishing him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh