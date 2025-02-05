President John Mahama released a list of 13 deputy ministerial nominees including Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo

The actor-turned-politician is being sent to the Food and Agric Ministry as deputy for Eric Opoku

Dumelo's nomination has excited many of his fans and other Ghanaians who believe in his ability to excel in the role

There have been massive cheers for John Dumelo following news that he had been appointed a deputy minister in President John Mahama's government.

The actor-turned-politician was named the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in the latest list of ministerial nominees released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

John Mahama's nomination of John Dumelo as Deputy Minister of Agric excites Ghanaians. Photo source: @johndumelo1

A statement signed by the acting spokesperson to the president and Minister-designate for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, indicated that Dumelo and 12 others on the list had been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

"President John Mahama has, in accordance with Articles 78 (1) and 79 (1) of the Constitution, submitted the names of underlisted to parliament, through the Speaker, for prior approval to serve as Deputy Minsiters," the statement read.

List of Mahama's deputy ministerial nominees

Per the list John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, will be one of 13 deputy ministers appointed by the president so far. Among the notable names on the list are Alhassan Suhuyini, Samson Ahi, and Dr Clement Apaak.

Below is the list of Mahama's deputy ministers:

NAME OF NOMINEE NAME OF MINISTRY John Dumelo Food and Agriculture Thomas Ampem Nyarko Finance Alhassan Suhuyini Roads and Highways Ernest Brogya Genfi Defence Clement Abass Apaak Education Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi Interior Justice Srem Sai Justice and Attorney General Richard Gyan-Mensah Energy and Green Transition Yusif Sulemena Lands and Natural Resources Rita Naa Odely Sowah Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Gizella Tetteh Agbotui Works, Housing, and Water Resources Samson Ahi Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Yussif Issaka Jajah Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

See Kwakye Ofosu's statement below:

Dumelo was highly tipped for Tourism deputy

Before the announcement, Dumelo had been highly tipped to be sent to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to deputise ace actress and MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie.

His years of work as an entertainer had been cited as one of the reasons for him to go to the Tourism Ministry but it seems President Mahama had other plans.

A successful farmer in his own right, Dumelo will be deputising under substantive minister, Eric Opoku, if his nomination is approved by parliament.

Fans happy for Dumelo's deputy ministerial appointment

Following the news of his appointment, many Ghanaians and other fans from elsewhere have taken to social media to express excitement and congratulate Dumelo.

Ikechukwu Smith whose name sounds Nigerian said:

"Finally, he caught the audience. Congratulations."

Ernest Opoku Kwarteng said:

"Strategic! He should bring his experience as a farmer to bear on the agriculture sector! We wish him well in his new role 🙏🏽"

Jane Ansong said:

"Nkokc nketenkete all the way. Congratulations."

Travel to America TV said:

"He should be the minister. John Dumelo is doing the work himself. He has the knowledge and experience. I think he should be the minister ‼️ Anyway, congratulations."

Dumelo's appointment comes after his 41st birthday

The nomination of John Dumelo as a deputy minister could be described as a double celebration as it comes on the heels of his 41st birthday.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya, was the number one cheerleader as her husband celebrated his new age on Monday, February 3, 2025.

She dropped old memorable family pictures and videos in a carousel post with a lovely caption.

