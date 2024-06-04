Odartey Lamptey Recounts Ex-Wife's Infidelity: "We Lived Together Everywhere I Played"
- A video of Odartey Lamptey's recent comments about his failed marriage to his ex-wife has got people talking
- He cleared the air on claims that he was not giving her enough attention, hence her decision to cheat
- Social media users who commented on the video praised Odartey Lamptey for exercising restraint during his ordeal
Retired Ghanaian footballer Eric Odartey Lamptey has dispelled some misconceptions about his previous marriage to Gloria Appiah.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, the former Aston Villa player, in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah, refuted claims that he didn't give his former wife the needed attention during their 20-year marriage.
Setting the records, Odartey Lamptey said such claims were untrue, adding that during his time as a footballer, he ensured that his wife was with him in every country he moved to play football.
He added that prior to their marriage, Gloria Appiah had never travelled outside the shores of the country.
Odartey Lamptey made this claim in reaction to a question on the increasing reported cases of wives cheating on their footballer husbands.
The heartwarming video had raked in over 10,000 views and 19 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend Odartey Lamptey
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised him on how he handled the infidelity of his ex-wife.
@mot-dfg651 commented:
Odartey’s emotional intelligence is extremely high. Wow
He needs to write a book so that we the young men can learn from him
@ayensumarkin96 reacted;
God bless you Odartey This man is really tough
I'm extremely grateful to God for the life of this man, Odartey. He showed great maturity in the difficulties he went through. @emmanuelantwi2250 replied:
This man is mentally great God bless him more and more
Ghanaian man admits to cheating on his wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a TikTok video, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.