A video of Odartey Lamptey's recent comments about his failed marriage to his ex-wife has got people talking

He cleared the air on claims that he was not giving her enough attention, hence her decision to cheat

Social media users who commented on the video praised Odartey Lamptey for exercising restraint during his ordeal

Retired Ghanaian footballer Eric Odartey Lamptey has dispelled some misconceptions about his previous marriage to Gloria Appiah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, the former Aston Villa player, in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah, refuted claims that he didn't give his former wife the needed attention during their 20-year marriage.

Odartey Lamptey clears air on ex wife Photo credit: @Owuraku Ampofo/Facebook @DAN Kweku Yeboah/YouTube

Source: UGC

Setting the records, Odartey Lamptey said such claims were untrue, adding that during his time as a footballer, he ensured that his wife was with him in every country he moved to play football.

He added that prior to their marriage, Gloria Appiah had never travelled outside the shores of the country.

Odartey Lamptey made this claim in reaction to a question on the increasing reported cases of wives cheating on their footballer husbands.

The heartwarming video had raked in over 10,000 views and 19 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Odartey Lamptey

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised him on how he handled the infidelity of his ex-wife.

@mot-dfg651 commented:

Odartey’s emotional intelligence is extremely high. Wow

@nanabuabeng2621 stated:

He needs to write a book so that we the young men can learn from him

@ayensumarkin96 reacted;

God bless you Odartey This man is really tough

@sarforo5465 indicated:

I'm extremely grateful to God for the life of this man, Odartey. He showed great maturity in the difficulties he went through. @emmanuelantwi2250 replied:

This man is mentally great God bless him more and more

Ghanaian man admits to cheating on his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a TikTok video, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh