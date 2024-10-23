Ghanaian politician John Dumelo was at the funeral of the late Justine Agbenu who died in the ghastly accident at East Legon

Speaking to the media, he spoke about the urgent need for speed ramps to be built at the accident scene in East Legon

Many people agreed with his statements, while others consoled the bereaved family in the comment section

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo was spotted at the funeral of Justine Agbenu, one of the 12-year-old girls who died in the fatal East Legon accident.

Elrad Salifu Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, overseer of Alive Chapel International, caused the accident by ramming a Jaguar into an Acura at top speed, instantly igniting a fire.

The accident claimed the lives of two 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten, while three others in the Acura sustained major injuries.

John Dumelo attends Justine Agbenu's funeral

John Dumelo was spotted exchanging pleasantries with mourners at Justine Agbenu's funeral that was held at the Christ the King Parish on October 23, 2024.

Speaking to the media at the funeral grounds, he advocated for speed ramps to be constructed at that section of the road. He noted that the accident might have been avoided if there had been speed ramps.

"For somebody who is contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon and driving through East Legon, to be honest with you, most of the roads have speed ramps, and I think that is the only road that does not have any speed ramps."

Mr Dumelo noted that as a matter of urgency, speed ramps should be constructed at the accident site. He said that the speed ramps should not be constructed because the accident happened, but because it reduces the kind of speeding.

In a video, he noted that East Legon was an economic hub because there were so many bars and restaurants. He said that most people like to speed there in the evening, which is wrong because speed limits should be 30km/h, 40km/h, or 50km/h.

"I am sure if there were speed ramps there, I do not think that accident would have happened."

He noted that he would like justice to be served. However, the law should take its own course and see where the case goes.

Reactions to John Dumelo's videos

Many people in the comment section agreed with John Dumelo's statements about the construction of speed ramps and how it would curb the high rates of vehicular accidents on the roads.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

ayeyi_kuks said:

"Incident happens before Ghanaians get solution 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ but that boy should still be held accountable"

korankyeo said:

"The stretch is not noted for overspending. Just because one person decided to misbehave doesn't mean its a treat to humanity. Otherwise all our inner roads should have ramps."

na_amanfuor said:

"Not only that place, speed ramps needs to be constructed on our roads where necessarily"

sirjeremyabaidoo said:

"Speed ramps not necessary, the road has been there since and I haven't heard of any deadly accident like what happened, if the boy wasn't insanely over speeding he could have controlled the speed."

ernest_07_07 said:

"Obi anwu anka Wobɛnya ano de abɛkasa ?Kyerɛ ma yɛnsene oo wofa"

McBrown begs Ghanaians to forgive Salifu Amoako

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako, whose son, Elrad's reckless driving caused the tragic loss of two teenage girls at East Legon.

On Onua Showtime, McBrown, the host of the show, eulogised the preacher, saying that they grew up together at Kwadaso and were a good man.

She noted that the accident was unfortunate and she also called on the deceased's family to find it in their hearts to forgive Bishop Amoako and the family.

