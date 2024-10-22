Nana Ama McBrown has pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako, whose son, Elrad, was involved in the tragic East Legon accident

On Onua Showtime, the host of the show eulogised the embattled preacher, saying that they grew up together at Kwadaso and adding that he was a good man

She noted that the accident was unfortunate and she also called on the deceased's family to find it in their hearts to forgive Bishop Amoako and the family

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown has weighed in on the ongoing discussions surrounding Bishop Salifu Amoako, the overseer of Alive Chapel Ministries International, whose son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, was involved in the tragic East Legon accident.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly driving a Jaguar SUV vehicle with a friend in the passenger seat when he rammed into an Acura vehicle with five persons in it, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown pleads with Ghanians and the bereaved families to forgive Salifu Amoako after the East Legon accident. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Unfortunately for the persons in the other vehicle, two 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, lost their lives as both cars burst into flames.

McBrown speaks on East Legon accident

On Onua Showtime, which aired on Sunday, October 20, 2024, the host, Mrs McBrown Mensah, was hopeful that the law would not be harsh on the preacher.

McBrown noted that Bishop Salifu Amoako was like an uncle to her since they grew up in Kwadaso and that she had witnessed him starting his church.

She eulogised him, saying that he was a very good man and pleaded with Ghanaians not to use this unfortunate incident to spew hate on him.

The Kumawood actress noted that the pastor and his family were going through a challenging time and she prayed to God to strengthen them.

Below are some of the East Legon accident videos:

On the matter of the families of the two deceased young girls, Mrs McBrown Mensah appealed to them to forgive the Salifu Amoako family

She noted that despite the passing of the girls being tragic, she hoped the girls' families could find it in their hearts to forgive Elrad and his father.

Recounting her experience at the vigil held at the accident scene in East Legon, McBrown said that she spoke to one of the mothers of the deceased and could see the pain in her eyes and acknowledged that it was not easy losing a child.

Meanwhile, the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour, is also one of the personalities who have called on the deceased's family to forgive Pastor Salifu Amoako.

Nadia Buari mourns East Legon accident victims

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari commiserated with the families of the girls who passed away in the East Legon accident.

In an Instagram post, the celebrated actress shared footage of the funeral service and wrote a lengthy emotional message to the family.

12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh lost their lives after Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad, crashed his car into theirs.

