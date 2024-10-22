Vim Lady has explained why, according to the law, Salifu Amoako and his wife can be in bigger trouble than their son

The media personality, in a video shared on TikTok, gave some legal insights on the matter, explaining that the parents can be charged with negligence

She added that there was a lot of evidence from videos shared on social media that their son had a habit of overspeeding and using the vehicle with their knowledge

Media personality Vim Lady has explained why Salifu Amoako and his wife could face more severe legal consequences than their son following the tragic East Legon car crash.

In a TikTok video, she provided insights into the law, stating that the parents could be charged with negligence for allowing their unlicensed son to drive.

On October 12, 2024, Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son, Elrad Amoako, crashed a Jaguar SUV into an Acura, causing a fire that killed two 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu. In the days after the crash, videos surfaced online showing Elrad driving recklessly on multiple occasions, raising questions about his parents' knowledge of his behaviour.

Vim Lady explained that, under the law, parents are responsible for their minor children, especially when it comes to safety and legal compliance. She noted that the evidence of Elrad's dangerous driving habits could lead to charges of negligence against his parents if it is proven that they were aware of his actions and still allowed him to drive. She further explained that while Elrad, as a minor, could face charges, he may be treated more leniently by the court due to his age.

Following the crash, Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha, and a third person, Linda Bempah Bonsu, were arrested and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive. They have since been granted bail, but investigations are ongoing.

Ajagurajah defends parents

Another man of God has come to the defence of his colleague, finding the backlash unfair.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he said it was unfair for individuals to assert that Salifu had raised his child badly.

He argued that there were kids who were stubborn by nature, which had nothing to do with parenting.

