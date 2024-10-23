Justine Agbenu, the second victim of Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, has been laid to rest in a beautiful ceremony at the Christ the King Parish on October 23, 2024

Videos from the private ceremony surfaced on social media as it triggered emotions from several Ghanaians

Many people thronged the comment section to share their condolences with the bereaved families

Justine Agbenu, one of the young girls who died in the tragic East Legon accident due to the reckless driving of Elrad Salifu Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, who is the overseer of Alive Chapel International, has been buried in a private funeral.

East Legon accident victim buried

A video showing the remains of 12-year-old Justine Agbenu, one of the young girls who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident at East Legon, has gone viral on social media.

The young lady's funeral was held at the Christ the King Parish on October 23, 2024, and it was attended by sympathisers, family and friends.

Videos showing Justine's grandmother, mother, and other relatives and friends from her high school, Cornerstone International School, were there to bid their final goodbyes.

Video of Justine Agbenu's remains.

Friends and family mourn.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section expressed how hurt they were, considering how Justine and Maame Dwomoh lost their lives in the East Legon Accident.

Others also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families, while others lashed out at the Salifu Amoako family.

The emotional reactions from social media users are below:

@_sevenn6 said:

"My heart hurts anytime I see any news concerning these two innocent ladies who lost their lives. 💔💔💔"

@nancybrewgh said:

"Ooh heartbreaking….Salifu amoako is an irresponsible father. God will punish him dearly"

@thegloory_ said:

"Condolences to the family"

@uncleOBgh said:

"May her soul rest in peace and condolences to the family🙏"

East Legon accident: Maame Dwomoh buried

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the two teenage girls who died in the car accident at East Legon that was caused by the overspeeding of Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad, has been buried.

The private burial service took place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Agape New Testament Church. Videos from the burial service got many people sympathising with the bereaved family.

