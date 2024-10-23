Ras Nene, in a video, danced to Tupac's hit song Hit Em Up, gleefully with a glass of beverage in his hands

The actor, who was in high spirits, had a large smile on his face as he danced to the hardcore hip-hop track with some local dance moves

In the comments section of the video that was shared on TikTok, many fans of the actor found his dance moves hilarious

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him dancing to Tupac's hit song 'Hit Em Up.' In the video, the actor, holding a glass of beverage, performed a slow and funny dance routine with a large smile on his face.

Ras Nene appeared in high spirits as he blended local dance styles with the hardcore hip-hop track. The contrast between Tupac Shukur's aggressive lyrics and his calm, local dance moves added to the humour of the video.

Fans responded to the video, flooding the comments section with praise and laughter. Many found his dance moves hilarious and expressed their admiration for his playful nature. The actor has gone viral on several occasions for his funny dance moves.

Ras Nene sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yawsucess 4 real said:

"After breakfast please give Wofa fufuo ne kotodwe wai 😂"

Lloyd Stunner commented:

"Old G hip hop dance… he didn’t miss any steps"

B A F F O U R said:

"When the blessings comes upon you, even when you coughs it makes money… "

RICH MAN said:

"When I get my 50 billion dollars, this is how my dance well be"

generalxmiller said:

"Bumping Dance Style 😂😂😂 Ol Gee Dance way back in da 80s/90s"

Ras Nene dances to Fameye's song

Ras Nene has often proven that he has the dance moves, and he did his thing with Fameye's new song.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had shared a video of the dance with Very Soon on his social media pages.

Alongside the dance moves, he wrote an inspiring message in the caption that matched the message of the song.

