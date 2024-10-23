Allo Danny, in an interview, detailed why he left the Allo Dancers dance group, headed by popular dancer Allo Maadjoa

He cited several issues that transpired during his time with the group but said what led to the split was mainly finances

The dancer left Allo Maadjoa's camp for Dancegod Lloyd's camp and this resulted in bad blood between some of the dancers

Popular Ghanaian dancer Allo Danny, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on Aggressive Interview, has shared the reasons behind his departure from the Allo Dancers, led by popular dancer Allo Maadjoa.

Allo Danny speaks on his exit from Allo Dancers. Photo source: allodanny

Source: Instagram

He cited financial disputes and disagreements about the direction of the group as the main factors that led to his exit.

Danny explained that one of the key issues was the handling of prize money. He said he participated in the Indomie Rep My School competition and won a GH¢20,000 cash prize.

However, when it was time to account for the money, only GH¢400 was left. He said this raised concerns for him and his family about how funds were managed within the group.

In addition to the competition money, Allo Danny pointed out that the group frequently performed at dance gigs, but members were not paid for their efforts.

Despite participating in numerous shows, the dancer said he left the group with nothing. He noted that he had seen a lot of money being made, but he never received any of it.

Allo Danny's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Allo Danny's recent comments.

FavoriteLecturer said:

"When I started watching he was very very little. I did not get to see his dance videos for about 2yrs and when I finally saw his videos again he had grown this tall. I had their street dance videos in my computer."

officialholysconzy said:

"Mr Kwaku listen,all of them are saying different stories what we need is to let them talk to each other."

RichLamar-ly5jp wrote:

"I love the way he appreciates Allo Maajowa."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh