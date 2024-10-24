In January this year, Berla Mundi tied the knot with her fine husband, who has come to be known as Mr T

Ten months down the line, David Tabi celebrated his first birthday as a husband married to the media star

A video of the hearty moment Berla shared online has gained significant traction on social media from fans

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi's highly private wedding in January this year set the internet ablaze.

The TV3 presenter married David Tabi, an affluent businessman who reportedly studied at London's Lincoln School and Canada's Atlantic Wilfred Laurier University.

Not much is known about Berla Mundi's husband, as the couple has managed to keep their relationship and union away from the public eye.

On October 24, 2024, however, Mr T celebrated his first birthday as a husband, 10 months after his widely talked-about wedding.

Berla Mundi took to social media to share a hearty moment with her husband to mark his new birthday.

In the video, the couple mimicked a hilarious soundbite from Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, as she sang an English gospel song.

Mr Tabi's handsome physique and heavy arms became a hot topic for fans in the comments section, as did the enviable bond he shares with his wife, Berla.

Berla Mundi and husband intrigue fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Berla Mundi and her husband's video.

champagne__31 shared:

"More moments like thissss😍😂….i think you’ve got more drop ‘em😂"

chichi.yakubu remarked:

"You see why I love him 😍 happy birthday to my in law ❤️❤️"

obaa_paa_sika' noted:

"Love to see couples that play together"

thesheboss_ wrote:

"No breathing space for singles this year 2024 😩"

gwen_addo said:

"David!! This is so beautiful🙌🙌🙌 wow happy birthday to our man of the house 🙌❤️❤️❤️"

Berla Mundi explains meeting Mr T

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi had opened up about how she met her husband, David Tabi.

Based on an account by the TV3 presenter, they were set up by friends and family without knowing it.

