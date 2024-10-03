Kumawood actress and socialite Benedicta Gafah has opened up about her curvaceous body

She cleared the air about the endless allegations of her going under the knife, which she denied

The actress shared her two cents about the rise of cosmetic surgeries among celebrities and when she'll consider the procedure

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has maintained a reputation as one of the most beautiful film stars from the Kumawood community.

The Kumawood star is known for her roles in top classics as much as her affilituon with several brands.

Kumawood star Benedicta Gafah speaks to Joy Prime about her BBL allegations. Photo source: Instagram/Empressdictabee

Source: Instagram

Benedicta's curvaceous stature has made her a victim of several allegations that she has gone under the knife.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her body and the increasing appetite for BBL in Ghana.

Celebrities like Aba Dope and Salma Mumin have openly owned their journies under the knife while several others keep it under wraps.

Speaking to Joy Prime's Roselyn Feli, Benedicta Gafah established that her body was all-natural. She said

"I think I am young and I'm okay with my body. I don't need to go under it now. Should there be a reason to go I would."

Fans react to Benedicta Gafah's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Benedicta Gafah's

martha_esi_bouahma_quainoo said:

"As for stomach reduction deeeii I will.. but BBL bottom Never"

king.priepke16 wrote:

"But she said nothing wrong. Going under the knife is not limited to BBL . If someone said something wrong then it’s the host"

hajiaredemption remarked:

"English no bi your mate ooh..😂😂should there be a reason yes I will,why not..!So one day you’ll have bbl..?Never.!omgosh 🙀😂😂😂"

nanayaa6510 shared:

"Confusion in the highest order"

kall_me_suzybrooks quizzed:

"So BBL is the only thing that can make someone go under the knife yeah?"

datgurlcalladwoa added:

"Should there be a reason. What kind of English be that. And the way she was proud speaking the fake English? Boi😂"

Benedicta Gafah speaks on marriage

Elrer, YEN.com.gh reported that 38-year-old Benedicta Gafa had addressed fans' curiosity about her love life.

The actress emphasised that she was not single; however, walking down the aisle at her current age was not an item on her priority list.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh