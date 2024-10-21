Nadia Buari, in a social media post, commiserated with the families of the girls who passed away in the East Legon crash

The celebrated actress shared footage of Maame Dwomoh Boateng's funeral and a lengthy emotional message to the family

The 12-year-old girls lost their lives after Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Amoako, crashed his car into their Acura

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has commiserated with the families of the girls who passed their lives in an accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Amoako, on October 12, 2024.

The 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu were burnt to death after Elrad reportedly crashed into their Acura with his mother, Mouha's Jaguar SUV, in East Legon.

A week after the tragic incident, families, friends, and other sympathisers of the girls gathered at the site of the accident to hold a vigil and pay tributes to the deceased on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Maame Dwomoh Boateng was buried on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Agape New Testament Church, followed by a private burial ceremony. Many celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and John Dumelo, attended the event.

Nadia Buari commiserates with accident victims' families

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share the footage from Maame Dwomoh Boateng's burial with an emotional message to the victims' families.

The celebrated actress expressed her condolences to the families and shared how, as a mother, she could relate to their pain and suffering.

"WHAT A TRAGEDY! I can’t believe this happened to these beautiful little girls. A future has been cut off in such a painful manner that is so difficult to come to terms with. May God keep their innocent souls in perfect peace. My prayers are with the bereaved families. May the joy of the Lord strengthen you to enable you go through this difficult phase of your life. THE LOST OF ANY CHILD ANYWHERE IS THE LOST OF A FUTURE EVERYWHERE. Can a mother leave her children? Certainly not! But the painful thing here is that, as the mother cannot leave her children, in this regrettable condition, the children have left their mothers. As a mother, I can deeply relate with the mothers of these kids and what they may be going through by now. It is too painful to remember and too painful to forgive. At this moment all I wish to say is that, I pray for grace to be sufficient for you in this condition. I pray for strength for the both families of the kids. I pray for healing of hurts for all involved in this painful tragedy. I pray for love and empathy for the victims and sympathy for all who may need it. With a very heart I say PLEASE HAVE MY CONDOLENCES… GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU!!!"

