Selassie Dzisa: Joe Mettle's pretty wife drops 1st photo after giving birth

Joe Mettle's wife has dazzled in a new photo she shared on her Instagram page

This is the first photo the lovely wife of the gospel singer has shared since she gave birth

Joe Mettle and his wife welcomed their first child together some weeks ago and the news went viral

Selassie Dzisa, the ever-beautiful wife of award-winning Ghanaian gospel music sensation, Joseph Mettle, famed as Joe Mettle, has dropped a photo online.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the ever-radiant Selassie was spotted beaming with a very huge smile which was all full of praise to God.

She was seen wearing a beautiful dress made from African print as she sat in what looked like the plush hall of their home.

Selassie was photographed looking away from the camera but her stunning beauty was glaring for all to see.

She took to the caption section to congratulate all mothers and indicated that she was learning new things everyday as a new mother.

Her post read: "Motherhood. Everyday is a learning process…Embrace the journey …

It’s not always glamorous.. but that’s okay The body change, the sleepless nights , the little smiles your little one puts on your face , the “Idnt really know why I’m crying “ days…

The gaining of some weight .. that’s okay mama Remember you just had a whole human being growing inside of you ! The loosing of weight due to some complications…You’re gonna get through it. The change in your complexion, the skin irritations …..that’s okay you’re gonna get through it"

Followers of the gospel singer's wife dropped lovely comments under the post

Many people who had not seen Selassie in a while due to her childbirth, took to the comment section to encourage her and shower her with praises.

faustina_assabil wrote:

"See how you’re glowing"

caesar_sandie commented:

"Glow mummy thanks for your message"

sarah_ahoefah had this to say:

"Is not easy but is very beautiful experience you have to go through it Amen"

There were many such comments that showed followers of Selassie were happy to see her doing well after giving birth.

