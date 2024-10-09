Nadia Buari, in an interview, opened up about her acting career and the type of movie roles she prefers

The celebrated actress shared that she used to accept any movie role when she started acting in movies

Nadia Buari said she is now very selective about the movie roles she plays after her lengthy stint in the movie industry

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has spoken about her acting career and preferences in movie roles.

Nadia Buari shares her movie role preferences

In a recent interview with media personalities Miriam U. Mensah and Kojo Daasebre, Nadia Buari opened up about how she started acting.

The actress shared that she was not selective about movie roles at the beginning of her career as she was more interested in gaining exposure and experience.

Nadia Buari explained that she was eager to learn from the individuals she met in the industry, so she was content with being cast in any movie.

She said:

"When I started (acting), I was very hungry for the exposure. I was hungry for the experience. So because of that, I was not so much choosy because I wanted to learn so whatever came my way, I would just accept it and then go on with it."

The celebrated actress, who is set to release a new movie with Majid Michel at the Silverbird Cinemas on October 28, noted that she has changed her perspective on movie roles after spending over a decade in the industry.

Nadia Buari said she is now selective and prefers to act in movies that align with her big brand and leave a memorable impact for many years.

She said:

"I have built a brand, so now I am very selective. So, It has to be something that I can really align with. It should be something that I feel can be informative, and even if it is not informative, it will be a timeless piece that people can watch, and then in ten years, they will still watch it and appreciate it."

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari releases movie trailer featuring Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari shared the trailer for an upcoming film which featured dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

The movie Forever In A Night was produced by the actress' production company, N.S.B Studios, and will premiere in select cinemas in November.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

