Partially deaf dancer Abigail Dromo made a die-hard fan's dream a reality when she met her for the first time

The fan cried and hugged her tightly, and later, they danced to a sped-up version of musician D Jay's The Call

The video melted the hearts of many social media users, while others talked about Abigail Dromo being loved by many

TV3 Talented Kids Season 14 winner and celebrated dancer Abigail Dromo met a staunch fan who got emotional after meeting her for the first time.

Abigail Dromo's staunch fan cries and hugs her tightly after meeting her for the first time. Image Credit: @abigail_dromo

Abigail Dromo meets die-hard fan

In a video captured by a famous Ghanaian dancer and DWP member, Championrolie, the die-hard fan was elevated when she saw Abigail Dromo.

With joy, the fan alighted from the school bus and ran to the partially deaf dancer. The fan, dressed in her school uniform, hugged the Britain's Got Talent star and broke down into tears.

The young teenager's friends stood by and watched the heartwarming moment in awe while cheering their classmate.

Sharing her experience in the caption, Abigail Dromo noted that it was the fan's dream to dance with her one day, and she was glad to have made her dream a reality.

At the end of the video, they were captured dancing to a sped-up version of musician D Jay's The Call.

"She couldn’t hold her tears after meeting me on set🎥 🥹. It’s all her dream to dance with me one day and I made her dream came to reality"

Abigail Dromo meets a fan.

Reactions to the video of Abigail meeting a fan

Below are the exciting responses to the video:

naa_cash_1988 said:

"This is so emotional. bless u Abi.keep going higher👏👏👏👏"

ayel_musik said:

"This is so cute to watch 🌚🩵"

joshua_tanihutettey said:

"Happy for you Abigail ❤️❤️"

elizabethowusu490 said:

"Abigialllllllllllllll💃💃💃💃💃🥰🥰🥰🥰"

nanaakua_official said:

"Awwwww this is so beautiful to watch"

atulgloria said:

"Awww my baby is growing so fast😍😍😍"

joma_babe said:

"The Grace is large😍😍😍"

