Roselyn Akosua Mantey, the Ghanaian who broke the record for the longest marathon for makeup application, has unveiled her certificate

She unveiled her Guinness Wor Records certificate at a press conference on October 23, 2024, after her successful attempt on April 3, 2024

Many people congratulated Roselyn, while others spoke about other Ghanaians who failed to break their respective Guinness record attempts

TV3 Mentor 7 winner, Roselyn Akosua Mantey, unboxed her Guinness World Record for the longest marathon for makeup application.

Roselyn unveils her GWR certificate

At a press conference on October 23, 2024, Roselyn unboxed her GWR certificate and showed it to everyone present.

Videos showed her looking gorgeous in a corseted kente gown styled with beads, glowing makeup and a well-laid frontal lace wig.

Her record-breaking attempt took place on April 3, 2024, in Legon, Ghana, and she applied makeup for 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Meanwhile, Roselyn joins the likes of other Ghanaians who broke various records in 2024.

Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah broke the record for The Most Heads Of Hair Locked In 8 Hours and one-year-old Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah for the Youngest Male Artist.

Below is the video of Roselyn unboxing her GWR certificate:

Reactions to Roselyn's GWR certificate

Many people in the comment section congratulated Roselyn on breaking the GWR. Others also talked about other Ghanaians who embarked on various record-breaking attempts but were unsuccessful.

Below are the diverse reactions of social media users:

akwesi_bona10 said:

"The funny thing about this Guinness Records with Ghana is that those that enjoy so much publicity and media buzz don't make the cut, but the low key ones dey pull😂😂didn't even hear about her till today"

abena_adomah__sophia said:

"Mentor 7 winner Akos😍"

edenflowers20_2 said:

"She's born a winner 🔥"

osebo_panda_ said:

"I love people who truly try their hardest to make what they want ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌"

fly.heroes said:

"She has done well but I still miss all the people who did the cooking with their dramas🔥😍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Felicity Asantewaa receives GWR certificate

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian Guinness World Records holder Felicity Asantewaa flaunted the official certificate that recognised her breaking the record for the most cars washed in eight hours by one person.

Pictures of her posing beautifully with her official GWR certificate as she bragged about being a record-holder flooded social media. Many happy Ghanaians celebrated Asantewaa and congratulated her on social media.

