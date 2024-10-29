Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, in a live TikTok session, opened up on how she met her husband and politician Ned Nwoko

The Nollywood actress, who said her mother and family members were initially against the marriage, also sent a message to ladies

Regina Daniels, who claimed to have up to twenty boyfriends before marrying Ned Nwoko, has ignited reactions with her comment

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is trending on social media after a recent live session on TikTok in which she spoke about meeting her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Regina claimed her marriage to Ned was unexpected, causing outrage from her family members. She said her mother, Rita Daniels, was initially against her marriage to the 63-year-old politician.

Actress and wife of Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, advises ladies on marriage. Photo source: @regina.daniels

In a trending video from her live session, the City Girl actress said that she met her husband, whom she finds cute when she accompanied someone to visit her boyfriend.

The mother of two sons offered advice to social media users, saying:

“Don’t let your boyfriend keep you from meeting your husband."

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' advice

The actress' advice triggered loads of reactions from her followers.

prince_igweaba said:

"You choose your daddy mate just to escape poverty."

perrysignature2 said:

"Na this ancient of days you dey call husband? Person wey still too old for ur mama."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Enjoy your grandpa preek and let us rest No be only you marry wealthy old man."

justhush075 said:

"Who ask you this question you Dey explain? Wetin concern us abeg?"

oluwasegun_florence said:

"Enjoy your marriage and stop disturbing us."

lammie_artt said:

"Calling Ned “cute man” should be a criminal offense, BBy girl."

180effizy said:

"Same goes to guys don’t let your gf stop you from meeting the love of your life."

kelvin_krtz said:

"Guys, don’t let your girlfriend stop you from finding your wife."

Ned Nwoko warns Regina Daniels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko had warned the actress about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Regina had posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her man, and fans were focused on another part where the politician shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned sent Regina a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it was not an Olympic game.

