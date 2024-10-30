A video of Ghanaian broadcaster Auntie Naa of Oyerepa Afutuo sharing fond memories of Akua Donkor has surfaced online

Auntie Naa on the October 29, 2024, edition of her show dedicated some time to celebrate the popular politician

She also opened up on a promise she made to her and her colleagues at Oyerepa before her demise

Ghanaian broadcaster, Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa has joined scores of Ghanaians mourning Akua Donkor.

Auntie Naa on her show, shared some fond memories of the Ghanaian politician and observed a minute of silence to honour her memory.

Auntie Naa is sharing fond memories of Akua Donkor. Image source: Akua Donkor, Auntie Naa

She noted that Akua Donkor visited Oyerepa sometime ago and commended her team for the good works.

Akua Donkor also promised to give her and the team at Oyerepa vehicles to facilitate their work if she was elected president.

Auntie Naa noted that Akua Donkor's affable nature is something that would forever be missed.

Akua Donkor's passes away

On October 29, 2024, news broke that Akua Donkor had passed away. According to her family she died on October 28, 2024, at about 10 pm, following a short illness. The news about her death has left many devastated.

Ghanaians have expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family and her party. Auntie Naa has also sent in her sympathy.

Netizens mourn Akua Donkor

Auntie Naa's video has drawn mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Many in the comments section were still heartbroken over Akua Donkor's demise.

