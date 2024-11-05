Police have singled out two social media accounts putting out misinformation relating to the East Legon road crash

The Ghana Police Service rubbished claims online suggesting that the 16-year-old suspect driver involved in the fatal accident at East Legon, Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, is not in custody at the Osu Correctional Centre.

Police have also singled out two social media accounts associated with the circulation of these rumours.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's son is the main suspect in the crash. Source: Ghana Police Service/Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

In a statement, it listed the accounts as “prisywanlov1” and a Facebook account “EmpressPapa A-Amigos” and said it is working to arrest them.

Police reminded that publishing misinformation violates the law under section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Police reiterated that Amoako's son is still in detention at the Osu facility.

“We find it deeply unfortunate that a tragic incident resulting in the loss of two beautiful souls is being exploited in an unGhanaian manner to draw attention to oneself,” the police noted.

The October 12 road crash involved the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and has led to charges being filed against the preacher and his wife for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Footage of the accident showed that Amoako's 16-year-old son, who was driving the car, was excessively speeding in the build-up to him crashing into the back of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

In his recent court appearance, Amoako tabled a plea to the court to instruct the media and the police to stop distributing images of his juvenile son.

In all, seven persons were involved in the crash, with two persons, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, dying.

Court requests suspect's passports

YEN.com.gh reported that the juvenile court in Accra requested that the Ghanaian and US passports of Amoako's 16-year-old son be handed over.

On November 1, 2024, the teenager made his first court appearance after his alleged role in the East Legon accident that claimed two lives.

Salifu Amoako's son has been slapped with eight charges, including dangerous driving, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

