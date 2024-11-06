Peace FM morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, turned 26 years old on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Fafa, who is the daughter of Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, celebrated her new age in private

Photos of Fafa having fun around the Adomi Bridge area, which her mother shared, garnered birthday reactions

Fafa Kayi, the daughter of Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, is 26 years old.

Fafa turned 26 years old on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and she celebrated quietly, unlike previous years.

While she did not post anything about her birthday on her social media pages, her mother did the posting.

The ace actress shared photos of her daughter on Instagram with a lovely message to celebrate the Academic City graduate.

"Happy blessed birthday my daughter @fafakayi__ 🙏🏽🎉 You are a blessing to me and to your generation 🙏🏽 Go higher 🔥🔥 May the Lord bless and protect you forever 🙏🏽 love you for life ❤️❤," she said.

Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare

For those who may not have known, Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare were lovers between 1995 and 1998., when the Peace FM host was into acting.

Though they did not get married, their relationship produced Fafa, the broadcaster's first child and the actress's only child.

Netizens celebrate Fafa Kayi

The birthday post from Irene Opare garnered many wishes for her daughter from her followers.

@beverly_afaglo said:

"Baby sis too gorgeous , happy birthday ❤️."

@kalsoume said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter...Blessings ❤️."

dayehenmaa said:

"@fafakayi__ Happy Happy Birthday...Stay Blessed Sweetie...You Are Loved."

devine_glory27 said:

"Happy blessed birthday dear 😍.Keep Soaring higher n higher in Jesus name Amen 🙏."

confitrendz said;

"Happy birthday to our lovely lady Fafa😍❤️❤️ remain blessed."

Sefa Kayi meets Ship Dealer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an encounter between Ship Dealer and Kwami Sefa Kayi had gone viral on social media.

The meeting came after Ship Dealer tried to show off by boasting and using certain English words.

Many people who commented on the video laughed at the comments made by Ship Dealer

