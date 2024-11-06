Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has found love again two years after his previous marriage with Beatrice Owusu ended

The actor is expected to tie the knot with his new love, who has been identified as Lydia, very soon

The couple's pre-wedding photos, which have surfaced online, have amassed massive congratulations from fans

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko, known in private life as Abraham Davis, has made headlines with news that he is preparing to get married again.

The actor, whose previous marriage with Beatrice Owusu ended two years ago, has found love again and is ready to walk down the aisle.

Actor Salinko flaunts new lover two years after his divorce. Photo source: @beautyqueen5, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: TikTok

Salinko flaunts new lover in pre-wedding photos

Already, photos showcasing his new relationship have emerged online. The photos, which are pre-wedding images, show the actor in high spirits alongside his new partner.

Full of smiles, the couple who rocked twin fashion in some photos displayed visible affection. One photo even showed the actor kissing the woman's cheek.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the actor's new partner is a twin known as Lydia, a former Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School (YAGSS) student.

See the photos below:

Another set of photos is below:

Congrats pour in for Salinko

The photos have garnered widespread support from fans across social media platforms, who have praised the actor's positive transition.

PRETTY ELLA🦋💓🔐 said:

"This is how it should be….if it’s not working, sit down and talk things over, then move on to where you think it will be ok for you,"

Nguyễn Việt Nga said:

"As a man, don’t let a woman give you pressure….do what your heart desires."

Naki said:

"Wow 🥰 beautiful 😻 congratulations 🍾🎈🎊🎉 Happy married life, and May God bless your home 🙏🏻."

anti said:

"Perfect match..this one will last."

Maame Tiwaa said:

"Seriously something I feel all hope 🙏 is lost bcos no man wants to be with a single mother 😕 😢 😞 but when I see people remarry again, I become happy 😊 we will marry forever 🥰🥰."

Salinko's ex-wife remarries

In a parallel development, Salinko's former wife has also embarked on a new journey, recently getting married in a lovely wedding.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Beatrice shared photos and an emotional message on social media to celebrate her marriage.

Congratulations poured in for Beatrice and her new husband after she shared images online.

Source: YEN.com.gh