Sally Mann, in an interview, shared her opinion about Nana Ama McBrown's role as a TV presenter

The Showtyme show host said that she saw Nana Ama McBrown as an actress and not a presenter

Sally Mann's remarks about Nana Ama McBrown triggered criticism from some fans online

Ghanaian media personality Sally Frimpong Mann, popularly known as Sally Mann, has weighed in on Nana Ama McBrown's transition from acting to hosting a TV show.

The renowned actress became a prominent figure on weekly television shows after assuming the role of host of UTV's United Showbiz show.

The Sintex tanks and Kivo products brand ambassador hosted the show for many years before departing to host her show, Onua Showtime, on Onua TV.

Throughout her tenure as the host of the two popular entertainment shows, Nana Ama McBrown has gained plaudits from many Ghanaians for her presenting skills and ability to entertain her audience.

Sally Mann speaks on Nana Ama McBrown

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime's Changes show, Sally Mann said that she recognised Nana Ama McBrown as an actress instead of a TV presenter.

The Adom TV Showtyme show host noted that Nana Ama McBrown had included some aspects of the movie acting industry in her television shows.

She said:

"I know her to be an actress. I don't reckon her as a presenter. She does what she does with humour and every single thing she did in the movie industry is what she is trying to bring onto her show."

Sally Mann added that she found it challenging to acknowledge Nana Ama McBrown as a television personality despite the successes she has achieved since she transitioned into the role a few years ago.

Watch the video below:

Sally Mann's remarks stirs reactions

Sally Mann's remarks about Nana Ama McBrown's role as a television host triggered negative reactions from some Ghanaians, who criticised her. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

cecilseb1 said:

"If you have the grace of God upon your life enemies plenty…..Nana keep winning wai."

marison324 commented:

"This lady is obsessed with Nana Ama McBrown. I can see that🔥."

nhanha_ama_dhymond_ said:

"Madam, your validation doesn’t count. God validates."

obidomenanayaaadutwumwa commented:

"She will forever be your nightmare 😮."

frimpong7483 said:

"Who cares how you see her? Are you God? Madam, go and sit down.😂."

