Actress Nana Ama McBrown has endorsed musician King Paluta's Apicki, noting that it was a banger as she called out the naysayers

On Onua Showtime, she performed the song with the talented musician, melting many hearts online

Many people noted that the musician would have to pay the actress fo endorsing the song since they would be streaming it because of her

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared her honest views on musician King Paluta's newly released song Apicki.

Nana Ama McBrown endorses King Paluta's Apicki. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown, @onuatv and @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

McBrown endorses King Paluta's Apicki

On the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime, which aired on November 3, 2024, McBrown spoke about the scrutiny his song Apicki received upon its release.

In the video, McBrown, the host of Onua Showtime, rhymed with King Paluta's song in Twi. She told the studio audience and viewers that the song, which they claimed was not a banger, was what was currently trending.

Her studio audience replied by saying "Apicki," meaning that the song was lovely and was topping the charts.

Mrs McBrown Mensah then went on to sing the part which she said she loved about King Paluta's song. She sang it word for word before he joined her in performing it.

King Paluta and McBrown on Onua TV.

Reactions to King Paluta's Apicki

Many people in the comment section noted that if McBrown had endorsed King Paliuta's Apicki, then her words were final and the naysayers' did not hold water.

Others also noted that the musician should pay the actress for endorsing the song since they would stream it because of her.

The various opinions of social media users are below:

g.h_glamour said:

"Whatever the Queen says is final pls 🙌"

grandiose_xx said:

"If their boys and brothers sang it anka our ears won’t rest 😂"

boakye7323 said:

"Wei mpo y3 me d3 kyen makoma no😊😊😊"

su_man_guru said:

"This is the real definition for apicki 🔥"

egyiriba_lysis said:

"Chale @kingpalutamusic needs to pay @iamamamcbrown because she has put honey inside the song for him😍😂"

Paluta begs fans

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Paluta did not show up to the show he was billed to perform at and has made a video apologising to his fans.

The musician explained that he could not attend the event due to unforeseen circumstances and promised to make it up to the fans.

King Paluta was supposed to perform at the Afrocentric Retro Fusion, which happened on November 2.

Source: YEN.com.gh