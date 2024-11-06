Scanty, in a video, eulogised Kwadwo Sheldon for his supportive nature, narrating how the YouTuber paid his mother's medical bills

The YouTuber said Sheldon was one of the most selfless bosses he has worked with, stating that Sheldon was different from how he was perceived online

According to Scanty, his mother was hospitalised for a week, and the benevolence of Sheldon helped him in that challenging period

Ghanaian YouTuber Scanty has publicly thanked Kwadwo Sheldon for his support during a difficult time. In a video shared online, Scanty revealed that Sheldon paid for his mother’s medical bills when she was hospitalised for a week.

Scanty eulogised YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon in a video.

Source: Instagram

Scanty, who has worked with Kwadwo Sheldon Studios for a few years, explained that Sheldon’s help was a very moving one. He said the YouTuber covered all the medical expenses.

In the video, Scanty praised Kwadwo Sheldon for being one of the most selfless bosses he has worked with. He noted that Sheldon’s personality in private life was different from how he is perceived on social media. Sheldon has gained fame for his outspoken nature.

Kwadwo Sheldon's gesture sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GOLD said:

"if problem come😂😂 u go come talk different things"

qhobiebillx0 wrote:

"Mke u come later come change ur mof o"

SHATTA_DE GENERAL commented:

"Everybody get good side for house, so make you people know how you talk about people on your show"

@FRAKADAM wrote:

"thank you scanty fr showing appreciation...we all are human we get our own flaws.... God bless you"

BIG AJ wrote:

"That’s he is growing no matter how hard people try to bring him down he is still winning 🥰 he is a man of grace , may God continue to bless him abundantly and bless him with good health"

Kwadwo Sheldon addresses beef with Shatta Wale

Kwadwo Sheldon might have a soft heart, but he also has a very tough side and is willing to go tooth and nail with Shatta Wale.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwadwo Sheldon, who has a longstanding feud with the artiste, suggested a boxing bout to settle their differences.

He added that a boxing match with the musician would generate money for charity.

