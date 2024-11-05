Emelia Brobbey has subtly addressed claims made by Frank Naro that he has had sexual relations with her before

The actress, in an interview with Fakye TV, was asked about the authenticity of the claims and initially declined to speak about it

Emelia, however, went on to say that God should deal with anyone who spreads falsehood about her

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has subtly responded to claims made by musician and actor Frank Naro.

Emelia Brobbey addresses romance claims by Frank Naro in video. Photo source: Frank Naro, Emelia Brobbey

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok live session, Naro alleged that he had previously been romantically involved with her. The claim quickly spread across social media, with fans and followers eager to verify its authenticity.

In an interview with Fakye TV, Emelia was asked to address the issue directly. Initially, she declined to speak on the matter, showing reluctance to delve into the details of the claim. However, Emelia Brobbey later expressed that divine justice should come to anyone who spreads falsehoods about her, signalling her disapproval of the circulating rumours.

Frank Naro's statement has led to significant online chatter, with fans dissecting his comments and speculating about the truth behind them.

Ghanaians react to Emelia Brobbey's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dee coco said:

"Nkwasiasem saa ne gyimii saa then later you tell the citizens that is the government that is killing the movie industry of Ghana . Especially kumawood."

Jozy commented:

"Even if it were true must that guy come out & say this in public.... We must respect & protect our ladies at all times!"

Eve99 said:

"even if you had something to do with her koraa must you broadcast it."

abass852 commented:

"A poor guy and a trained person will sleep with a lady, and after being disgracing, Ghana is now coming out of hands."

Emelia Brobbey's new series

Emelia Brobbey is taking her acting seriously again and is venturing into a new project with another seasoned actress.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood stars were cast in a newly released web series, with Emelia Brobbey announcing the project on social media.

The first episode, which is now online, has garnered many reactions from social media fans.

