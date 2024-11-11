John Dumelo Shames Man Who Begged Him For GH¢100 After He Insulted Him Online
- Aspiring politician John Dumelo recently exposed a young man who insulted him on X (formerly Twitter)
- The actor shared screenshots of a DM the young man sent on the platform in the past begging for GH¢100
- The young man had attacked the politician unprovoked in the comments section, prompting him to hit back
Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has publicly exposed a young man who insulted him on X (formerly Twitter) after previously begging him for financial help.
The young man, identified by the handle @GoodCrazy35, had previously messaged actor Dumelo privately, pleading for GH¢100.
The incident occurred after the young man left an unprovoked insult in the comments section of one of Dumelo’s recent posts. Rather than ignoring the attack, John Dumelo responded by sharing screenshots of their past messages.
In these messages, @GoodCrazy35 could be seen repeatedly asking for financial assistance. His polite requests in private were very different from his rude behaviour in public, sparking reactions from social media users.
Many social media users who witnessed the incident bashed @GoodCrazy35 for his behaviour and were of the opinion that the young man deserved the public humiliation.
John Dumelo's X clapback sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to John Dumelo firing back at the X user.
lowkey15294477 said:
"You no send the person the money u saa come post make we do what mtcheew ebe ladies Anka u give them funfooler."
AfiMeg commented:
"To be a leader and a bigger person is hard o. People expecting you to grant their every wish else you’re a bad person. If he gives everyone 100 cedis how will he take care of his children? Always asking asking and so entitled. You are really trying."
Mawunya_ said:
"Some people are just ingrates….he obviously forgot you did something for him years back. At least he should show you that respect. "
John Dumelo fixes streetlights
John Dumelo was in the news recently for more positive reasons after helping to improve security.
In a report by YEN.com.gh, he replaced the faulty streetlights in the Airport Residential Area.
Many people celebrated the political candidate for his recent gesture, while others gave him advice.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
