Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, donated streetlights and motorbikes to GIMPA management on October 4, 2024

He shared pictures on his social media pages and spoke about the importance of providing security to the institution

Many people commended him for the sterling work he has been doing in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, made a major donation to the management of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on October 4, 2024.

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo donates streetlights and brand new motorbikes to GIMPA management. Image credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo donates to GIMPA

On his social media pages, Dumelo noted that he had donated 30 street lights and brand-new motorbikes to GIMPA's management.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon shared the purpose of the donation, stating the motorbikes were to aid in security mobility.

The seasoned actor noted that the streetlights were to brighten the GIMPA campus and ensure the safety of the students and staff.

In concluding his message, Dumelo stated that he was on a quest to make the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency great again.

"I donated 30 street lights and 2 Brand new motorbikes to the management of GIMPA last week Friday. This is to aid in security mobility and keeping the campus bright. We need to make Ayawaso West great again. #idey4u," he wrote on his X account.

Below is the post from John Dumelo about his donation:

Reactions to Dumelo's donation to GIMPA

Many people commended John Dumelo and encouraged him to keep up the good work, as they highlighted his positive works.

Others asked when the Netflix movie Hijack '93, in which he was featured, would be released since they loved the trailer.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of Ghanaians:

@natioonn said:

"Thank you Farmer John. Continue to give back to the society and God will bless you abundantly. We all wish you the best in this year’s election."

@TerkpeteyDugba1 said:

"Nice 🫡 @johndumelo please can you get me one motor bike so I work and pay 🙏"

@GOD_MC1 said:

"E hard oooo...John. When is your Netflix Nigeria moving coming out?"

@Omar_farouk80 said:

"You know one thing I want to tell you my boss?, keep doing good no matter the outcome. Just keep going."

John Dumelo lights up Ayawaso West

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo highlighted the importance of prioritising the safety of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents.

He shared pictures of electricians of the Electricity Company fixing streetlights and stated that he wanted to help protect the entire community.

Many people commended John Dumelo for embarking on such an empowering initiative, while some others spoke about him earning their vote.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh