Popular Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has stirred reactions online after sharing a video in a brand-new Rolls Royce.

Code Micky shows off a new Rolls-Royce in a viral video. Photo source: codemicky

The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed him seated inside the luxury car while exploring its interior and features.

The footage captured the attention of his fans and followers, who quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts. Many were curious about whether Code Micky had purchased the vehicle, while others assumed he was only taking a tour of the car.

The Rolls-Royce, known for its luxury and advanced technology, has a hefty price tag, which has led many to doubt that the vehicle could be for Code Micky. However, in the video, Code Micky appeared relaxed and at home as he checked out the vehicle's sleek design and high-end features like it was his.

Code Micky sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

K H O N S H U🌙 said:

"If this guy rolls Royce ago buy Lamborghini tomorrow."

imtoooooolit commented:

"so Code no fit buy RR? why are people saying it’s settings?"

Gabrielsansah-respect said:

"Code, may God bless you with this car."

Yhaw Breaktym said:

"Those saying make he no spoil anything nu he has already spoiled something 😅 check the least scene he closed it but didn't closed."

Ibrahim Mahama buys new private jet

A recent acquisition not shrouded in doubt was Ibrahim Mahama's purchase of a private jet.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the businessman acquired the new private plane, aside from the Dzata jet he owns

Appiah Stadium, a popular friend of the Mahama brothers, broke the news of the new jet in a video.

