Media personality and event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced plans for a second Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

In a recent interview, she indicated that the second attempt will be held in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

In December 2023, Asantewaa attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon, held by Sunil Waghmare.

Afua Asantewaa gears up for another attempt at Guinness World Records' singing marathon. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Even though she received massive support from Ghanaians, his 126-hour singing effort was disqualified for breaching some guidelines.

Almost one year later, Afua Asantewaa is still optimistic about breaking the record and is gearing up for another go in December 2024. She had earlier hinted at plans of making another attempt.

Speaking on Akoma FM's mid-morning show with Tony Best, Asantewaa revealed she had received fresh clearance from Guinness World Records for another attempt at the longest individual singing marathon.

"God willing in December, I will be hosting another sing-a-thon but this time I'm planning to do it in Kumasi," Asantewaa said.

She explained that her team is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the most suitable location within the city, aiming to engage the local community and strengthen her role as a tourism ambassador.

Undeterred by her previous unsuccessful attempt, Asantewaa maintains a positive outlook.

"The fact that I was unsuccessful in my first attempt shouldn't be a barrier to my quest of becoming a Guinness World record holder," she stated.

According to Asantewaa, a press conference will be held to officially launch the upcoming singathon.

Watch the interview below:

Afua Asantewaa's GMB audition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa had auditioned for a slot in the Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant some years ago.

In a throwback video, she attempted to impress David Dontoh and his panel of judges, who asked her to perform a traditional Krobo dance, Klama, which she delivered.

The video caught the attention of numerous fans impressed by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's rise to fame despite her Guinness World Record being disapproved of.

Source: YEN.com.gh