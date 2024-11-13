A fake TikTok account cloning former ANIF boss Baltasar Ebang Engonga's profile caused a frenzy when it commented on a TikTok video posted by dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali

The video depicted Maali showing off her heavily pregnant belly all booed up with the dancehall musician

In the comment section, many of Shatta Wale's fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the account and its activity

A fake TikTok account parading to be the former director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) Baltasar Ebang Engonga caused a frenzy after commenting on dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama Maali's TikTok video.

Fake Baltasar account trends

Maali posted a heartwarming video of Shatta Wale rubbing and kissing her baby bump while praising God for giving them their first child.

After posting the video, several social media users thronged to the comment section to congratulate Maali, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked as a pregnant lady.

However, one person that caught the attention of many social media users and die-hard Shatta Wale fans known as SM4LYF was when a fake account bearing the name of the Equatorial Guinean public official commented on the video.

In the comment, the person behind the fake former ANIF boss' account told Maali to visit his office the next day. The account wrote,

"Come to my office tomorrow."

The comment by the fake account

Reactions to the fake Baltasar comment on Maali

The comment from the fake TiKTok account bearing Mr Engonga's name agitated many social media users

_.Antwiwaa said:

"You de3 his husband smokes oo Yoo wogyimii no."

cherif said:

"May fire 🔥 burn your thoughts. 😂"

mhizbee said:

"Show respect she’s a queen 😏😏😏"

Mimi❤️🦋 said:

"Chairman’s wife wai."

Lordina 🌹 said:

"No she won’t come baba, Ei."

abenaprague said:

"Can’t you see she’s with her man😅😅"

Mimi jay ♑️ said:

"Haven’t u done enough 😂😂😂😂"

Video of Shatta Wale and Maali

