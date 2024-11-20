Shatta Wale, in a video, visited his newest baby mama, Maali, at her home to have dinner with her and her best friend

The dancehall musician joined his girlfriend in the kitchen as she and her friend began preparation for their dinner

Shatta Wale said he would be cooking the meal and promised to share it with his fans and give it an honest rating

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale caused a stir on social media after he was spotted in the kitchen with his girlfriend, Maali.

Shatta Wale joins his new baby mama, Maali, and her best friend in the kitchen.

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale joins Maali in the kitchen

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale visited his girlfriend Maali at her home with his beautiful road manager to spend quality time together and have a special dinner after they recently welcomed their baby.

The SM boss, who recently shared a photo of himself wearing 'fake' Calvin Klein underwear, beamed with excitement as he encountered Maali and her best friend, making preparations to cook their meal in a plush kitchen.

Shatta Wale shared that he would join the ladies in preparing a delicious cassava and potato meal for their special dinner. He noted that he brought his road manager along to record and document their cooking experience.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker promised to share his honest meal rating after its preparation and complimented Maali's best friend's physical appearance.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Miz-Adina said:

"Godfather. Godfather even in your own private too, you dey support wow sm4lyf till casket 🥰🥰much love father."

Christian (Clibo) commented:

"Cooking cassava what 🤣😂😂😅😆?"

Mary Changes said:

"Shatta and truth. I know when Maali finish, he will say the food is not delicious 😂😂."

SUCCESS commented:

"BOSS, your replacement is complete. SM QUEEN, you're amazing."

Prissy said:

"Waleeeeeeeee🥰, over them allllll one don🤴."

Shattaba RockCity commented:

"Bra Nii, it is too early to tear moko oohh. We beg 😂 See the way he’s watching Maali’s back 😂."

userogyawom said:

"Wale's food ogya Wom. Fire dey inside."

Shatta Wale addresses 'fake' underwear controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale addressed the backlash he received from critics for wearing the fake branded boxers.

The dancehall musician said he intentionally wore the 'fake' underwear, which had the brand name 'Calvlein Klein' on the waistband.

Shatta Wale claimed the 'fake' underwear photos were part of his ploy to get people to speak about him on Ghanaian social platforms.

