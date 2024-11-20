Shatta Wale, in social media posts, responded to the controversy about the photo of him wearing 'fake' underwear

The dancehall musician noted that he intentionally wore the underwear with the fake 'Calvlein Klein' brand name

Shatta Wale added that he also wore another pair of 'fake' underwear for a music video which will be released soon

Award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale has responded to the online discourse surrounding a recent photo of himself wearing a 'fake' underwear brand.

The SM boss recently became the subject of mockery on social media after he wore briefs with the brand name 'Calvlein Klein' on the waistband.

Per their observations, fans believed that Shatta Wale, who recently welcomed a beautiful daughter with his girlfriend Maali, wore a knock-off version of the famous Calvin Klein briefs.

Shatta Wale speaks on 'fake' underwear controversy

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to address the backlash he received from critics for wearing the fake brand.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, in an interaction with a fan who questioned him on the photo, said that he intentionally wore the 'fake' underwear.

The dancehall musician noted that he also wore another pair of the 'fake' underwear to shoot a music video, which would be released on Friday, November 22, 2024.

"Oh yes, of course I take do another video sef, Ade drop am this Friday #wash 😂😂😂😂."

In another post, Shatta Wale shared that the 'fake' underwear photos were part of his ploy to get people to speak about him in the current conversations in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

Check out Shatta Wale's social media posts below:

Shatta Wale's social media posts stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@LichaWyklef commented:

"Everything Shatta says be true chale 😉."

@otfyahoo said:

"You no shada dierr like we no catch you, you no go talk say you shada that boxer take plenty money go buy them sell key soap give you 😂😭You wan buy iPhone them sell key soap give you 😭😂 Shame on you, Wale."

@OdQuofy commented:

"Masa u dey lie😂😂ur plug sell give you at dawn😂😂."

@Elikem_Codda said:

"He dey seek attention or he never sheda wear he dey talk so bcos yawa 😂🤡."

@Cyrus_YBN commented:

"Shatta is always right 😆😆."

Shatta Wale set to unveil AIP video

