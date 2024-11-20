Edem, in a video he shared on TikTok, showed some fresh cocoa pods he and his team obtained during a trip

The musician and his entourage were parked near a thick bush and showed off the cocoa pods they plucked

In the video, Edem spoke in Twi as he talked about the freshness of the fruits, which surprised people online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Edem has shared a video on TikTok displaying fresh cocoa pods he and his team gathered during a trip.

Edem shows his fans the fresh cocoa he plucked in a video. Photo source: iamedem

Source: TikTok

The video, which has gained attention online, shows Edem standing by the roadside surrounded by thick bushes. The musician spoke about the cocoa pods and cracked funny jokes, calling himself 'cocoa krakye' before placing them in the vehicle.

In the video, Edem spoke in Twi, which took some Ghanaians by surprise. Some folks said they were not aware that the musician could speak Twi that well. The video went viral on TikTok, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Edem's video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after the video went viral.

walterblinks said:

"you go plug somebody's cocoa 😂😂😂😂 Edem paaaaa ."

Francis Hargoe reacted:

"oh wow,I like this side of you ,you just got me on the floor giggling 😂."

Emmanuel Fiavi Agbo said:

"May you live long Hero Edem . Hope to meet you one day as artist in the Volta Region."

NANA BAFFOUR AWUAH said:

"I did not know Edem's Twi was that good. Bless up boss."

Alphonse Osibeh said:

"my love for you eirr. va woe ne mikpor last two fire man."

Royal Blu wrpte:

"Sir u are under arrest the cocoa belongs to me y are u doing this to me."

Cocoa depot gets robbed

In another story, a cocoa depot fell victim to the wrong people who took advantage and claimed what wasn't theirs.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot was the victim of this tragic incident.

The armed with rifles attacked the facility, making way with over GH¢1 million and taking mobile phones and valuables.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh