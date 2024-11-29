Shatta Wale, in an interview, compared his upbringing to that of his counterparts Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, claiming that they grew up in "zongo" areas

The musician said he grew up in a very affluent environment, referring to himself as a "dadabee," and highlighted how some artistes try to portray themselves as something they were not

He mentioned that he had visited Sarkodie's mum's abode in Tema before, and described it as a bungalow and contrasted it with the mansion he lived in as a child

Shatta Wale has opened up about the differences between his upbringing and Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. In an interview, the dancehall star emphasised that while he grew up in an affluent environment, his counterparts had more modest beginnings.

He described his childhood as privileged, referring to himself as a ‘dadabee,’ a term used for kids from wealthy families. In contrast, he pointed out that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were raised in ‘Zongo’ communities, which are typically known for their less affluent settings.

The musician recalled visiting Sarkodie’s mother’s home in Tema and compared it to the mansion he lived in as a child. He highlighted how some artistes project a false image of their background when they rise to fame. According to him, portraying an affluent lifestyle without having lived it has led to the downfall of many musicians.

Shatta Wale's comment on Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jammie said:

"Can shatta live without sarkodie and stonebwoy?"

ADOM commented:

"What he is saying is never here nor there. can't he have a convo without downplaying or talking about other acts in the way he does."

Kofi Abrantie said:

"You see what I don't like about this guy always talking about other ..why."

Shatta Wale warns Black Sherif

Shatta Wale had an issue with Black Sherif as well recently and lamented bitterly over something the artiste did.

YEN.com.gh reported that he cautioned Blacko against starting beef with him.

Shatta Wale then told the young musician to focus on his music career and steer clear of industry attempts to pit them against each other.

