DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, switched up her look with a nose ring and flaunted it as she jammed to a Nigerian song

The former Talented Kidz winner showed her fluidity in fashion as she rocked a heavy sweater and a snapback cap

In the comments section of the video, she shared that many social media users admired her beauty and showered her with praise

Ghanaian DJ and former Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch has sparked reactions online after debuting a nose ring in a new TikTok video.

In the video, she wore a heavy sweater and a snapback cap while jamming to a Nigerian song. She flaunted her new look, drawing admiration from her followers. Many social media users praised her beauty and confidence in the comments section.

DJ Switch, born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, gained fame in 2017 when she won Talented Kidz at just nine years old. Since then, she has built a successful career, performing on international stages and earning recognition as one of Ghana’s top young entertainers.

Nose piercings have quickly become a common fashion trend in Ghana and across the globe. Nostril piercing is the most popular, involving jewelry inserted through the soft cartilage of the nose.

Another type is septum piercing, done through the columella, the thin cartilage between the nostrils. DJ Switch's own was the nostril piercing.

DJ Switch's beauty impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Yaa commented:

"My fav girl, I have your videos all over ma gallery."

officialdesign said:

"Every time you drop a pic, the beat of my heart switches up. DJ, you got me on repeat!

Nana Aba commented:

"Ah, so you grow past me or what? 😭😭😭 I was older than you oo."

believe538534042kong3 reacted:

"Anytime if I try to watch some DJ switch videos, I feel like getting crazy She’s so beautiful and so cute."

KHING BLESS said:

"The switch wey we were jxt hailing as a kid doing wonders, this life ankasanu I am older than my age."

LUPIN commented:

"True definition of y3de obaa ky3wo na wangye aa 😩DJ switch paa nie."

@OHENEBA AMIN commented:

"I remember I convincing my house people to vote for her so that I won’t cry 😢 anymore 🥺🥰and God did it."

Kofi Keys said:

"I should have proposed to this girl when we were in KG paaa oo hrrr.😢"

Rockstar commented:

"You have seen how pretty she has grown? I now understand the statement “catch them young”🥺

