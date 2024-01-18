Famous Ghanaian curvy actress Sheena Gakpe got many admiring her fine curves when she shared a video of her going swimming at a rooftop pool in Dubai

She rocked a two-piece metallic swimsuit that revealed her bare backside and her fine skin

Many of her followers were unhappy with the person who took the video, while others drooled over her

Curvy Ghanaian accountant and model Sheena Gakpe turned many heads on social media with her massive and fine curves while vacationing in Dubai.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts her curves in Dubai. Image Credit: @sheenagakpe

Sheena Gakpe goes swimming in Dubai

Sheena Gakpe showed her several followers on Instagram that she was having a great time in Dubai. She shared a video of her going swimming at a rooftop pool.

The curvy actress revealed in the post's caption that the pool was located on the sixth floor and had breathtaking views, which she gave her a sneak peek at towards the end of the video.

Sheena Gakpe disclosed the name as Aura Sky Pool Lounge. She wrote:

Views from the 6! Dubai Don’t get addicted Aura, skypool lounge

About the swimwear she wore, Sheena Gakpe wore a two-piece metallic grey swimsuit that flaunted her fine skin, bare backside, and massive curves.

Watch the video of Sheena Gakpe going swimming in her two-piece swimsuit here.

People reacted to the video of Sheena Gakpe showing off her behind in a swimsuit

Below are some of the reactions from Sheena Gakpe's Instagram followers as they shared their thoughts on the poolside video.

krisrobby_ said:

That phone is water resistant why is he or she not diving in for a better view?

ernest_coleman said:

The water makes the scenery look even bigger.

realreccollective said:

Cameraman failed, smh ‍♂️

kiba_nation said:

Who Else Were Waiting For Her To Get Out Of Water #KibaNation

stanco_02 said:

Lol you & Hajia Bintu in Dubai same period of time hmmmmm

jayy0002 said:

Cameraman, you had only one job. How can you fail your community like this

“Be my wife”: Sheena Gakpe shakes super heavy hips as she dances in a TikTok video

In a related story about actress Sheena Gakpe, YEN.com.gh reported that she flaunted her curvy figure in a video where she danced in an outfit on TikTok.

The movie and social media personality delivered moves as she jammed to a vibey tune in the footage. After watching her video, fans who reached out in the comments area gushed over her moves and looks.

