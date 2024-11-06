Afua Nash has announced that she will embark on an eat-a-thon in an attempt to land a Guinness World Record

The food content creator said she would be looking to set the record and eat for 103 hours and 20 minutes nonstop

Afua Nash's GWR attempt announcement triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Famous Ghanaian social media personality Clementina Nkrumah, popularly known as Afua Nash, has announced her plans to attempt a Guinness World Records eat-a-thon.

Afua Nash announces eat-a-thon attempt

Afua Nash took to her official Instagram page to share a flyer for her upcoming GWR attempt and event details.

The content creator said she would aim to set the record for the longest eating marathon in Guinness World Records history at 103 hours and 20 minutes (4 days, 7 hours and 20 minutes).

She also shared that her GWR attempt would be broadcast live on the Savage Room show on YouTube on Monday, November 11, 2024, at the Afropod studios in Accra.

The popular content creator, who has become a household name online in recent months for her ability to consume huge meals with ease and precision, will become the first Ghanaian to embark on such an attempt.

In the caption of the social media post, Afua Nash wrote:

"I invite you all I step into a new milestone as the first Ghanaian to break the Guinness World Record. I will be live on the afropodstudios on YouTube @Afroculture_ on Monday 11th November. Wish me luck."

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Afua Nash's upcoming GWR attempt

Afua Nash's announcement about her upcoming Guinness World Records attempt triggered mixed reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

user8148532039631 commented:

"4 days 7 hours Eii Afua can you?"

meee said:

"Eii...please if it's true, stop oo😑."

MAMAGA SELLASE commented:

"Can’t wait ooo😌 wish I’m around to come support youuuu😭🙌."

kwabenaMarabola commented:

"She should stop cos eating continuously nonstop can lead to death. This is because she will not get time for the food to digest properly and according to scientists, it takes 8 hours for any food to digest properly."

7k Emmanuel commented:

"Go hard girl🔥🔥🔥🔥wishing you the best 🙏."

Enyonam said:

"Congratulations in advance Afua🎊I know you can do it and more ❤️❤️."

Afua Asantewaa to hold another sing-a-thon

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Afua Asantewaa announced that she would attempt a second Guinness World Record sing-a-thon.

The media personality shared that she had received clearance from GWR and would attempt a sing-a-thon in December at Kumasi.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

