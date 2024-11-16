Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum announced the official date for her GWR sing-a-thon attempt

Share shared a flier that contains details of her second attempt; however, it did not include the venue where it would take place

Many people expressed their excitement in the comment section, while others shared inspiring words with her

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has released the date for her second attempt at the Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa drops the date for her GWR sing-a-thon. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa drops sing-a-thon details

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram account to share an official flier with details of her second attempt to break the sing-a-thon record.

This comes after she failed the first attempt, held in December 2023, and was disqualified for breaking the rest breaks and other rules.

On a flier, Asua Asantewaa noted that she had the nod from GWR and shared her reference number as 2403141358471sm.

She also announced the official date for the attempt as December 21, 2024. However, she did not mention the venue where the attempt would be held.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afua Asantewaa expressed her excitement in attempting the record for the second time.

"Here we go !!! I’m Excited and ready."

Details of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere and several other Ghanaians took to the comment section to pledge their support for Afua Asantewaa.

Many of them shared motivational messages and encouraged her to break the record this time around.

The exciting reactions are below:

serwaaamihere said:

"Go girl ❤️❤️"

triciagold_ said:

"Call it “She’s doing too much” I call it “perseverance” Go Sis!!!👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏"

akuaba_hemaa said:

"Giving up is not an option. This time we up for the win cos we’ve been on that road before and we learned from our mistakes. Best of luck to you my dear🔥❤️🙌"

whats_up_gh said:

"Christmas is about to be lit 👏🏾👏🏾"

shikcollection said:

"Wow already proud of you lady ❤️. Perseverance top notch 👌🏻👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Go gurrrrrrl"

_mamalyn_ said:

"Winners nerve luck"

Afua Asantewaa prepares for the GWR

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduodum excited many fans when she dropped a teaser for her upcoming GWR attempt.

The video, broadcast on GTV's network, was shared on her Instagram page, and she sang Osibisa's Woyaya. Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans wished her all the best.

