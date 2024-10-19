Popular Ghanaian fashion stylist, Osebo the Zaraman and Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement have rekindled their 2023 beef

The beef was reignited following Osebo's return to Ghana from a vacation abroad

Ajagurajah was captured in a trending video travelling abroad to shop for new clothes to face Osebo's challenge

A Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman has driven Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah abroad to change his wardrobe in a renewed fashion beef.

The two men are engrossed in a never-ending feud over who the drip lord of Ghana's fashion scene is.

Ajagurajah previously conceded defeat to Osebo, the Zaraman when the pair first started their fashion beef in 2023, claiming that he did not have enough clothing options to compete.

It is unclear what reignited the feud this year, but the popular man of God has vowed never to lose this time around to his rival.

In the latest video posted on his Facebook page, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport travelling outside the country.

In the video's caption, he indicated that he was travelling abroad to shop to properly compete with Osebo in the ongoing fashion beef.

"Going outside the country to buy new clothes for this beef!! I will show Osebo something!!still#Ajagurajah movement," the caption of the video posted on Facebook by Ajagurajah Movement read.

Ghanaians react to the Ajagurajah's latest video

Osebo the Zaraman and Ajagurajah's fashion rivalry captivated Ghanaians on social media, sparking reactions to the man of God's latest video.

@Patricia said:

"Buy more skit and top you can’t lose this fight."

@Richard Kweku Arhin also said:

"That's great, but kindly patronize Osibo's brand too, Sir. That'll help elevate the beef to the next level."

@Sundrine Efua Essel commented:

"Oooooo !!!you should have gone to buy all Osibo’s dresses from his boutique so he wouldn’t get anything to wear."

Osebo the Zaraman tensions Ajagurajah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Osebo the Zaraman displayed his latest Jeep Grand Cherokee, reportedly worth over GH₵500k.

Osebo reportedly flaunted the new car to taunt his rival, Ajagurajah as their feud intensifies.

