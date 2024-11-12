Ajagurajah, in a video, flaunted a brand-new GH₵930K 2022 Ford F150 XLT gift he received from a married couple

The spiritual leader shared that the married couple rewarded him for helping them some time ago with the car

Ajagurajah later hopped into the unregistered Ford F150 XLT, stating that he wanted to silence his detractors

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, was excited as he flaunted a brand-new Ford vehicle he had received as a gift.

Ajagurajah took to his official TikTok page to flaunt the brand-new, unregistered silver Ford F150 XLT parked on his house's premises.

The overseer of the Ajagurajah movement shared that he had been gifted the car by a married couple, Mr Adofo and his wife, Mrs Grace Adofo, as an appreciation for helping them some time ago.

The controversial spiritual leader, who has recently been engaged in a fashion contest with entrepreneur and fashionista Osebo The Zaraman, said he wanted to thank the couple publicly for the gift even though they had told him to keep it private between them.

Ajagurajah noted that he did not want to deceive his followers into thinking he had acquired the car for himself with his money instead of being a gift from the Adofos.

He called on his fans to help him thank Mr and Mrs Adofo for their thoughtful gift before opening the car's doors to flaunt its interior. The spiritual leader also confirmed that the Ford F150 XLT he had received was the 2022 model worth an estimated GH₵930K.

Bishop Ajagurajah hopped into the brand-new car and drove off to silence his detractors and naysayers, intent on badmouthing him publicly.

Watch the videos below:

Ajagurajah's Ford F150 XLT gift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PANSFORD BONSU said:

"Mr Adofo, God bless you."

Kofi kaakyire commented:

"F150 is An expensive car in America 🇺🇸. Nice one🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Sallfii said:

"God bless you, Mr and Mrs Adofo."

Umar Farouk Shehu commented:

"Settings to the highest level 👌 😁."

Bryt_Willmakeit said:

"I would love to meet you one day. There is a lot to learn from you, Bishop. The way u appreciate a gift is one of a kind. I have been watching from the time it entered your house and it is amazing 🥰🥰."

Ajagurajah flaunts a $300K Richard Millie watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah showed off his expensive properties, including his mansion and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The spiritual leader also flaunted an expensive Richard Millie timepiece he had received from a close friend based abroad.

Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that the watch cost $300K and that its worth could purchase many mansions in Ghana.

