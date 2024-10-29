Ajagurajah, the overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, finally visited the clothing store of fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman to settle their online fashion feud

In an exciting video, the two exchanged words as they explained why the other should not interfere with wanting to become a fashion guru

The brotherly love shown between the Ajagurajah and Osebo melted many hearts as they talked about their bond in the comments

Ajagurajah, the overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, has reunited with fashion entrepreneur and icon Osebo The Zaraman after a series of online fashion banter about who has the best fashion style.

Ajagurajah and Osebo The Zaraman reunite after online fashion feud. Image Credit: @osebo_the_fashionking and @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

Ajagurajah and Osebo reunite

In a video posted on their respective Instagram pages, Ajagurajah and his entourage arrived at the luxury clothing and accessories store owned by Osebo.

The prophet warned the famous fashion icon that he would overtake him and claim the title of Ghana's fashion king.

While engaged in a funny banter in the store, the fashion entrepreneur pleaded with the prophet not to attempt to be a fashion guru since he was a blessed prophet from God.

Unperturbed by his plea, Ajagurajah went ahead and showed off his outfit, urging Osebo to pay close attention to the striking details. He then showed off his Tommy Hilfiger watch.

Ajagurajah warns Osebo at his store.

In the funny video caption posted by Osebo, he noted in jest that Ajagurajah's only purpose in visiting his store was to warn him.

"Eeeish @ajagurajah_official came to my shop to warn me😂😂😂 Ogya no hye wo a wobeba #fyp #fypシ #fypage #ajagurajah #ajagurajahmovement #osebo #osebothezaraman," Osebo wrote.

Ajagurajah reaffirmed Osebo's caption, noting that he indeed visited the store to warn him about claiming the title of fashion king.

"I went there to warn him😡😡😡 @osibo_the_fashionking," Ajagurajah wrote.

Osebo and Ajagurajah in a fashion banter.

Reactions to Osebo and Ajagurajah's video

The video put smiles on the faces of many social media users who shared scenes that made them laugh hard in the comment section.

Others also admired the bond between Ajagurajah and Osebo, as they hinted at a possible fashion collab to cement the fashion feud.

The exciting reactions are below:

black_god_ferry said:

"Osebɔ You're the kind of friend everyone wishes they had. Very nice and respectful"

osewus_ventures said:

"all I see is love love love 💕 💜💜"

kwame.preko said:

"@osibo_the_fashionking see how he knocking under the shoes, now he understand now 👏🏽👏🏽😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥"

kwame.preko said:

"Wose me kase abrofo de3 o 😂😂OSEBO brand no size 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

unc_papii said:

"I love this competition 😂😂😂😂😂"

rubsdarlny___ said:

"😂😂😂😂😂this is brotherly love and its beautiful to watch 👏👏👏"

Osebo tensions Ajagurajah with new Jeep

YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo The Zaraman showcased the latest addition to his exquisite fleet of cars parked in his East Legon mansion.

This comes after his attempt to restart his fashion banter online with Prophet Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah. The video garnered significant traction online, with many people loving the banter.

Source: YEN.com.gh