Michael Essien, in a video, was spotted with ex-Kotoko striker Kojo Poku Mahala at a private event

The ex-Chelsea football club midfielder got shy as he danced to King Paluta's Aseda at the party

The video of Michael Essien shyly to King Paluta's song triggered reactions from some Ghanaians

Former Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien caught the attention of social media after a video of him dancing at a party surfaced.

Michael Essien gets shy as he dances to King Paluta's Aseda song at a party. Photo source: @michaelessien

Source: Instagram

Michael Essien gets shy as he dances

Michael Essien was among several guests who attended a recent private event in Ghana. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder attended the plush event with former Asante Kotoko striker Kojo Poku Mahala.

The former Black Stars player, who recently earned a UEFA certificate in Football management, was spotted interacting with some attendees as the disc jockey played music in the background.

In a TikTok video shared by Kojo Poku Mahala, Essien, sporting a black jacket, white T-shirt and a cap, was spotted dancing with his friends on the dancefloor as King Paluta's 2023 smash hit Aseda was being played.

The former footballer looked shy and could not focus on showcasing his dance moves as a close friend, and others recorded him.

Michael Essien later stopped dancing in the presence of others on the dancefloor as he became shyer and proceeded to hold Kojo Poku Mahala, who recorded himself jamming to the song.

Watch the video below:

Michael Essien's video stirs reactions

The video of Michael Essien shyly dancing to King Paluta's Aseda song at an event triggered reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

M.J. Hamenu commented:

"God bless you, Michael Essien."

Dj King Bright said:

"Bro, I give you like because of Essien 😂😂😂."

Lowbattery 200%( ALLAH YAKADE) commented:

"The man Dey shy too much 😂."

Adjeiwah Okodee Owusu said:

"Essien, young and cute 😍 🥰🥰."

Nana Agyei Peasah commented:

"Shy Essien🥰🥰🥰."

Kaakyire Kwabena said:

"Sika ni dance😁😁😁."

Nas Kay5 commented:

"Essien di33, always cool and calm but the bison on the pitch😂."

Fatawumido1 said:

"Essien is naturally a shy dude. Kojo Don’t use your Ashtown tactics to spoil him lol."

Michael Quaining commented:

"Essien is always shy."

Michael Essien speaks with thick foreign accent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Michael Essien surprised some Ghanaians with his thick foreign accent.

In a viral video, the ex-footballer shared his experience at the English Premier League giants, Chelsea Football Club.

Many netizens said Michael Essien's accent sounded different from what they expected of a Ghanaian man.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh