Ghanaian broadcaster KKD has addressed issues with his son being on the LGBTQ+ movement

He highlighted that parents are shepherds and not engineers and that he cannot force his son to be a man like him, but he can only pray for him, and he urged others to do the same

Many people hailed him for addressing the concerns of Ghanaians wisely during an interview on Power 97.9FM

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah also known as KKD has broken his silence barely two weeks after his son, Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah went viral for leading an LGBTQ+ march.

KKD speaks on son's viral video

In an interview on Power 97.9FM, renowned broadcaster KKD told the host that people only talk about other people they love.

He added that all those criticising his son for being gay or trans or whatnot, he believes those comments are coming from a place of love.

However, he said that for those who are using his son as a means to insult him, he prays for them.

"Whether I side with him or not, is not the concern of the public. However, it is prayers that I say for him, he said.

Addressing the matter, KKD said that all parents are shepherds and not engineers and he urged critics to be mindful of their words.

The seasoned broadcaster reiterated that he has two children, and they have well-paying jobs and can take care of themselves.

"My son whom people have shunned because of his sexuality is now a grownup and I cannot force him to be a man like me but it is prayers I would say for him," he said.

Praising his son, KKD said that his son has worked for some of the major brands in the world.

He said that Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah has worked as a luxury consultant for Givenchy, a luxury manager for Tom Ford, and a PR manager for Hadley PR.

He added that he has worked for other major corporations such as Times and speaks at events where he is paid lots of money.

Below is a video of KKD speaking about his son being on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Below is a video of KKD's son, Kwasi Kyei-Darkwah, leading an LGBTQ+ demonstration in the UK.

Ghanaians reacted to KKD's response on the backlash his son received for supporting the LGBTQ+ movement

Many people who shared their opinions on KKD's statements said he addressed the situation maturely.

They sided with his point of view and added advise to their statements.

kwekutuntum_ stated:

He's right. I'm not sure we are all doing the exact things our parents thought us. Some of you do sugar daddies and fraud without your parents knowledge, they can even correct you when they see it but you can choose to listen or not KKD has said it all, parents are shepherds not engineers..He can teach the child what is right but he can't manipulate the child who is now a grown man to do what he's saying.Lets be guided, especially those of us who don't have children yet,yours can be worse, societal influence is key in a child's growth

joylandcarlson said:

@kwekutuntum_ you have said it all,most of the people bashing him saff are doing the same thing,the only thing is theirs is not yet out

dkbghana remarked:

Articulation!

goldenblac said:

Parenting isn’t easy .. we all seek for God’s guidance, wisdom , love, patience and strength to help us all ..

makiava_mt.olivet remarked:

The wiseman have spoken, listen , think about it and make your decision . Just know that in life everyone has their choices and rights to be themselves and live in their truth

special__prosecutor stated:

If you're a shepherd, then get your lost sheep back!

charlie_dior said:

And that’s on period ❤️

barbie_mmxvii remarked:

This man is speaking with a lot of wisdom

eligee248 stated:

Sense is talking

dominickie20 said:

I make sad give this man He dey make sense in a way Charlie

KKD's son leads LGBTQ+ march in UK, video goes viral

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that videos of KKD's son Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah leading a peaceful demonstration in the UK went viral on social media.

The demonstration, held on July 15, 2023, was to get the voices of persons on the LGBTQ+ spectrum heard.

The video sparked a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians called out his father, a seasoned broadcaster.

