Jibril, in a video from his birthday party, bonded with his beautiful wife, Ikram Ahmed and adorable little daughter

The birthday party was blended with the launch of the real estate mogul's new Star Drive Estate, which saw a lot of high-profile personalities in attendance

GH Hyper, who covered the star-studded event, shared the video of the wealthy man and his family on Instagram, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed admiration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian real estate mogul Jibril celebrated his birthday on November 26, 2024, intertwining the occasion with the launch of his new development, Star Drive Estate.

Jibril Bonds spotted with his beautiful wife and daughter in a video. Photo source: GHhyper, mrs.ikramahmed

Source: Instagram

The grand event brought together high-profile personalities and close friends. Mugeez of R2bees fame was one of the many popular figures present.

The celebration and launch were held at an upscale venue, and guests were treated to a blend of entertainment and luxury. One standout highlight was Jibril's heartwarming interaction with his beautiful wife, Ikram Ahmed, and their adorable daughter. In a video, the mogul, fashionably dressed in a dark green outfit, posed next to his wife and kid as the media at the occasion captured them.

GH Hyper, one of the bloggers who covered the star-studded event, shared the video on Instagram. The adorable clip gained traction, drawing the attention of social media users who praised Jibril's beautiful family. The comments section was filled with praise, as many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the real estate magnate's success.

Jibril and family warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

myhighestlyf said:

"This man dey hold."

saraabsmith reacted:

"I love this guy too much."

mss_blessed said:

"Their daughter is so beautiful."

taggor1 commented:

"Dude has really paid his dues.🙌"

Kwameato9 reacted:

"When you make money, you attract the prettiest women in the world. Make money, guys."

Abu Trica purchases heavy-duty trucks

Another business mogul invested his money wisely. While Jibril ventured into real estate, Abu Trica focused on automobiles.

YEN.com.gh reported that the businessman, in a video that circulated online, visited an auto dealership and purchased several heavy-duty vehicles.

The purpose was intended for commercial purposes, and in the video, the Swedru millionaire inspected various cars after being shown the available vehicles.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh