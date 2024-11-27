The National Democratic Party (NDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, escaped an attack in the Bono Region

The National Democratic Party (NDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, and his campaign team escaped harm after being attacked by armed men in the Bono Region.

The incident occurred late Tuesday, November 26, 2024, around 11 p.m. on the stretch of road between Nsakaw and Wenchi.

National Democratic Party presidential candidate Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong is safe after he was attacked in the Bono Region. Source: Mohammed Frimpong

The NDP team was returning from a campaign tour in Namasa, Tain Constituency.

Evans Ofori, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NDP, told Channel One News the team initially mistook the armed men’s roadblock for a police checkpoint.

"We saw armed men in masks who started firing at us, we had to reverse, our screens were hit and got damaged."

The incident also prompted a rapid response from a police patrol team, which arrived shortly after and escorted the NDP team to Wenchi. No one was wounded in the incident.

Akua Donkor's death

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on the evening of Monday, October 28.

Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, the late Donkor's running mate, indicated that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Donkor's daughter also said she suffered breathing difficulties during her fatal illness.

She was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

