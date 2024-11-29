Funny Face, in the latest video, looked fine and healthy as he relaxed in his beautiful home

The comic actor appeared to have made a recovery from his recent struggles with mental health

Funny Face's video triggered positive reactions from fans, who were excited to see him doing well

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face looks to have made progress in his recovery from his recent mental health issues after he was spotted looking healthy in a video that surfaced on social media.

Funny Face looks fine and healthy in a new video after recent mental health issues. Photo source: @therealfunnyfacegh

A few months ago, the Kasoa-based comedian raised concerns after he made several rants on social media. The actor made several allegations against his baby, Vanessa Nicole, and her parents.

Funny Face also targeted numerous high-profile celebrities, including actress Emelia Brobbey, whom he claimed to have had a romantic relationship with several years ago.

The comic actor was later admitted to the Pantang Hospital for a mental evaluation. He spent a few days before he was discharged and made his return home on his 43rd birthday celebration.

Funny Face suffered another setback, spiralling out of control again and embarking on another round of social media meltdowns.

He later apologised to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and her family and pledged to get his life back on track.

Funny Face looks healthy in video

Funny Face took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself relaxing at home while being recorded. The comedian, wearing a green tank top, jeans, trousers and sneakers, looked in high spirits as he comfortably enjoyed his free time.

The video showed a significant improvement in Funny Face's physical appearance. The comic actor looked healthy and fine.

The comic actor's current looks garnered reactions from fans, who expressed excitement at seeing him look like his old self before his mental health issues.

Watch the video below:

Funny Face's video excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Diramzy commented:

"I thank God. Funny Face is back with more fire.💖💖💖."

Adiepena said:

"You are getting better gradually. Don’t go back."

Saveme1 commented:

"This is the Funny Face I fell in love with at the Diva's show years back on tv3 with Nana Aba being the host🥰🥰🥰."

Ellen Boamah said:

"I am proud of you. God bless you and stay blessed."

Bridget commented:

"🥰❤️❤️You look healthy and calm🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘."

Lil said:

"Awww🥰 U are looking fine. Wish you well, dear😊."

