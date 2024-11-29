Showboy stopped by the roadside in his Range Rover to purchase roasted plantain and decided to buy the vendor's entire stock

In a video, the social media personality said that he was hungry and wanted to make her day with the gesture, exciting the vendor

Showboy shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many people commended him for the generous gesture

Popular musician and social media personality Showboy did an act of kindness when he stopped by the roadside to buy food.

Showboy buys a roasted plantain vendor's entire stock after stopping by the roadside in a video. Photo source: 2hypeornogang.

Source: TikTok

The artist, who was driving in his Range Rover, stopped by the roadside vendor selling roasted plantain. Instead of just buying a few pieces, Showboy decided to purchase everything the vendor had for sale.

The gesture, which was recorded in a video, showed the vendor's excitement as she realised her entire stock had been sold.

Showboy explained he was hungry and noted that he wanted to make the vendor's day by buying everything she had. The video was shared on his TikTok page, where it went viral.

Many social media users praised the musician for his kind act, and the comments section was filled with positive comments.

Showboy's gesture to vendor warms hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

blue ice 2000 said:

"Showboy oh boy you are part of the reason why East legon we come by roasted plantain and groundnut do you have to buy this all."

Estelle's Shop 🛍 reacted:

"Wow, nice...I wish someone can buy my products this way."

mrbmw96 said:

"Today dis woman go get monies oo😅."

Samuel wrote:

"Much love for our mothers brr 🥰."

Sarah Owusu reacted:

"Wooow nice one.. I wish someone can buy my product this way."

Showboy speaks on upbringing

In a recent interview, Showboy opened up about some aspects of his life that many Ghanaians did not know.

YEN.com.gh also reported that he shared details about his erratic lifestyle and how it all began in his childhood.

Showboy, who was deported to Ghana after serving a jail term in the US, said he had been forced into that lifestyle.

