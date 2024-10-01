Talented dancer Afronita showed how she coached the kids of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids and that of dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

She showed the step-by-step process of how they learnt how to dance to Stonebwoy's Jejereje

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians such that they applauded her for being a great dance coach

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Talented dancer, Afronita, showed how she coached musician, Stonebwoy's kids, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, in dancing to his Jejereje song.

Stonebwoy's kids take dancing lessons with Afronita. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Afronita coaches Stonebwoy's kids

Afronita shared the video on her Instagram page, noting that it was behind-the-scenes footage of how she taught the kids how to dance to the Jejereje song.

The video started with her showing the dance steps to her AfroStar Kids Academy members, and later, Stonebwoy's kids were taken through the process.

Sharing her experience in the caption, the Britain's Got Talent star said she was elated putting the dance moves and the video together.

"I had so much fun putting this simple but sweet piece together to @stonebwoy ‘s new banger with his kids and mine!🥹💃🔥," Afronita wrote in the Instagram caption.

Afronita coaches Stonebwoy's kids.

Reactions to the dance tutorial

Many people commended Afronita for being an incredible dance coach. They talked about how patient she was with Stonebwoy's kids and the other kids of the dance academy.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from social media users:

afrostarkidsacademy said:

"We've got the Best Instructor, we appreciate your dedication and giving us your shoulders, to stand on to shine brighter🌟🩷🩵"

musliyatu said:

"You're really doing a great job, my love. You're truly a good teacher🌟💖💖"

rachealewusie said:

"Dani you were born for this💥🤩, u do it soo perfectly👏👏💖"

abena_little_1 said:

"You guys did that 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️👏👏. GOD BLESS YOU ADOMAAH and your CUTIES 🩵🩷🙏🏻"

kwao1495 said:

"Wow Dani you were born for this good teacher 👏👏🔥🔥💖💖"

yaasikatilly said:

"And it was soo soo beautiful 🤩 ASKA anaaaa wony3 mpo 🙌🙌🙌💃💃💖💖🔥🔥🔥🔥⭐️⭐️"

Ginton shares experience working with Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh reported that Amsterdam-based DJ/Producer and guitarist, Ginton, shared the story behind his collaboration with Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, on the latter's newly released song, Jejereje.

Ginton said that he and Stonebwoy collaborated on an unreleased song in 2019 before working on their Jejejere song.

The Dutch guitarist said he received positive feedback from Ghanaians since the Jejereje song was released on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh